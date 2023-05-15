Advertise
PCSD responds to serious crash West of Marana

PCSD responds to serious crash in Avra Valley.
PCSD responds to serious crash in Avra Valley.(Credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle traffic crash that happened West of Marana in Avra Valley on Sunday evening, May 14.

Detectives from the traffic unit are on the scene to conduct their investigation. The crash happened at El Tiro Rd and Cocio Rd.

Deputies say East and Westbound traffic on El Tiro Rd is closed at Cocio Rd. 

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area.

