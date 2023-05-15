Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sierra Vista police arrest shooting suspect

73-year-old Gerald Adams
73-year-old Gerald Adams(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a 73-year-old Sierra Vista man on Friday, May 12, after officers responded to a domestic violence call that ended with shots fired from the residence, one of which hit a police vehicle.

Sierra Vista police identified the suspect as 73-year-old Gerald Adams. He was arrested in the 5200 block of Via Serena.

Officers were called to the residence shortly after 10:00 p.m. when a 911 caller reported that Adams was “tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone.”

SVPD officers arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the house and neighborhood, and residents were advised to shelter in place. The woman reporting the incident was able to leave the house safely and was escorted to a safe area.

The SVPD Special Response Team was dispatched to the scene. Officers attempted to contact Adams, who fired three rounds from the house, striking a patrol vehicle.

No one was hurt.

He was taken into custody and now faces charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct, domestic violence aggravated assault, and criminal damage.

He is being held in Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
Authorities investigating shooting near Hermans, Wilmot
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Infant less than 24 hours old surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box
Several power lines down at Aviation Parkway and 34th street.
UPDATE: Aviation Parkway reopens after downed power lines

Latest News

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
UPDATE: Authorities investigating shooting near Hermans, Wilmot
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
At least three are dead with two officers among the nine injured in a New Mexico mass shooting.
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Developer releases renderings of development plans at sight of Foothills Mall
Developer releases plans for former Foothills Mall