Sierra Vista police arrest shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a 73-year-old Sierra Vista man on Friday, May 12, after officers responded to a domestic violence call that ended with shots fired from the residence, one of which hit a police vehicle.

Sierra Vista police identified the suspect as 73-year-old Gerald Adams. He was arrested in the 5200 block of Via Serena.

Officers were called to the residence shortly after 10:00 p.m. when a 911 caller reported that Adams was “tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone.”

SVPD officers arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the house and neighborhood, and residents were advised to shelter in place. The woman reporting the incident was able to leave the house safely and was escorted to a safe area.

The SVPD Special Response Team was dispatched to the scene. Officers attempted to contact Adams, who fired three rounds from the house, striking a patrol vehicle.

No one was hurt.

He was taken into custody and now faces charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct, domestic violence aggravated assault, and criminal damage.

He is being held in Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.

