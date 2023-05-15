Tucson hotel announces plans to close

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson hotel announced it will soon close its doors.

In a social media post, the Citizen Hotel announced its last night open in the lobby bar will be May 20.

The post states there will be daily specials and customers will still have the Downtown Clifton after that date.

The Citizen Hotel is located just south of Broadway on Stone.

The post adds “We are so thankful for our awesome staff and the enthusiasm we received from the public! We are honored to have had you all as guests, to host your events, and to provide space for the community.”

