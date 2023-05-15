Advertise
Tucson police respond to crash involving pedestrian

Police said the vehicle left the scene, and an adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened on Sunday, May 14.

Police said the vehicle left the scene, and an adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are out with a possible vehicle but say it’s still too early into the investigation to confirm if the vehicle is involved.

13 News will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

