Tucson police respond to crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened on Sunday, May 14.

Police said the vehicle left the scene, and an adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are out with a possible vehicle but say it’s still too early into the investigation to confirm if the vehicle is involved.

13 News will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

