Arizona targets phony group homes, accused of defrauding millions from Medicaid system

More than 100 health care providers are under investigation
File Photo -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks on steps being taken to combat...
File Photo -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks on steps being taken to combat Medicaid fraud in a May 16, 2023 news conference.(A)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s top officials announced on Tuesday significant steps in combatting Medicaid fraud, particularly honing in on illegitimate group homes. New actions announced this week include a third-party forensic audit examining mental health and addiction provider claims since 2019, new processes for concerning or unusual claims, and an overhaul of the fraud detection methods used.

In a morning news conference, the Hobbs administration said that many of those homes, which target and take away tribal community members, are defrauding the state out of millions of dollars. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said that the ACCHSS program had seen exponential and unusual growth in spending.

AHCCCS has since suspended payments to more than 100 providers, and the agency expects more in the coming months. Mayes took several jabs at former Gov. Doug Ducey, blaming his administration for inaction that took money from taxpayers. “This is what happens when you get a governor who doesn’t care about governing,” Mayes said. Hobbs shared a similar sentiment. “Prior to my administration, AHCCCS had taken a piecemeal approach to targeting these fraudulent providers,” said Hobbs. “Under my administration, this will change. Thank you to our law enforcement officials and AHCCCS for taking action.”

In recent years, about 40 indictments have been handed down on related allegations, and in January, the FBI sought victims of sober living homes around metro Phoenix. The feds say that the fraudsters often target Natives living on tribal land and recruit them through medical centers, trading posts, and flea markets. Often, they promise help to help with detoxing or treating alcohol addiction, but once they arrive in the Valley, they’re essentially held captive. They are also usually given drugs or alcohol at the facilities. In some cases, the FBI says, they ask the tenants to obtain food stamps for the residents.

By state practice, as soon as a credible allegation of fraud is made, all insurance payments are stopped until the investigation is complete. In the meantime, health care providers can continue billing but will receive no payouts until an investigation is complete.

“People have had to escape out of windows,” said Mayes of those tenants who are often left with nothing and cannot call home, leading to desperate actions to try and get home. Recently, problems at Valley group homes have been highlighted in news reports. Last September, Arizona’s Family Investigates uncovered that the Department of Child Safety had received complaints about a group home where a resident died from a shooting at the facility.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

