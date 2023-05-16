CBP: Predator drone crashes in Sierra Vista, near Elgin

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Customs and Border Protection said an unmanned MQ-9 Predator drone from CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) National Air Security Operations Center crashed in Sierra Vista, near Elgin on Monday, May 15 due to an aviation mishap.

There are no reported injuries or property damage on the ground. An aircraft investigation team is currently en route to determine the cause of the accident, said CBP in a statement.

According to the AZ Bureau of Land Management, a fire broke out northeast of Elgin which burned two acres. CBP has not released information on whether the fire is related to the drone crash.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.