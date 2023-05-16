DPS looking for missing man in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety needs help locating a man missing out of Pima County.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department for Lester Lopez Senior.

He is 65-years-old, 5′7″, and 250 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lester was last seen May 13 walking away from 1100 W. Pima Mine Road in Sahuarita wearing a green T-shirt, black jeans, black and white shoes and a cane.

Lester suffers from various medical conditions that could cause him to be confused.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.