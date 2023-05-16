Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – First Alert Action Day Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southeasterly flow will keep elevated moisture over the area, triggering isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening this workweek. The highest coverage is expected today, with gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and patchy blowing dust possible.

Drier air moves in by the weekend, decreasing our rain chances and allowing highs to climb back into the upper 90s by early next week.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms after 11 AM. Partly sunny otherwise with highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

