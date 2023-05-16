How Governor Hobbs’ new budget will impact southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Katie Hobbs is highlighting parts of the $17 billion state budget she signed into law.

According to Joan Serviss, the Director of the Arizona Department of Housing, the goal of the budget is to tackle affordable housing and homelessness in our state.

“Building an Arizona for everyone means that safe and stable housing is essential to do just that,” Serviss said.

As our state keeps growing leaders say housing, and more specifically, affordable housing is becoming harder to find.

This is why Governor Hobbs and other state leaders have been challenged with finding solutions to the growing housing and homelessness crisis.

Ana Lucero with Youth on Their Own said they are serving more teens now than ever before.

“Unfortunately some of these issues are not solved overnight,” Lucero said. “This year we are projected to serve 1500 youth.”

So far this year, they have already helped 350 teens.

“Unless there is a real community solution that is where we are at,” Lucero tells 13 News.

Lucero says any funding from local and state is vital.

“Fewer pathways into affordable housing means youth who are experiencing homelessness might have to couch surf longer,” Lucero said. “It means renting their own apartment is harder.”

The legislature approved and Governor Hobbs signed into law what she said is the largest deposit ever made to the Arizona Housing Trust Fund of $150 million.

“We must ensure even as Arizona booms, it stays livable for every Arizonan,” Hobbs said. “That means making these critical investments in housing. That means building the roads, bridges, and broadband infrastructure that our state needs.”

The budget also includes money for additional affordable housing projects around the state, programs that help prevent evictions, and funds to develop new facilities to house those facing homelessness.

Andy Flagg the Deputy Director of the Community & Workforce Development in Pima County believes any additional funding will help the crisis.

“I think we knew before the pandemic that we had a shortage of available affordable housing,” Flagg tells 13 News. “As rents have risen and housing prices have risen that has just that has gotten to more of a crisis in our community.”

Flagg said, despite the struggle, there are signs of good news.

“We are also starting to see a decrease in the number of eviction cases filed,” Flagg said. “Also the number of tenants contacting our program the emergency eviction legal services program for assistance.”

Governor Hobbs adds every investment made is important to improve the lives of people who call Arizona home.

If you or know someone who is struggling with rent and making ends meet, Flagg says there is help for you right here in our community. assistance.

If you need help with rent or utilities, call (520)724-2505. Flagg said you’ll be able to schedule an appointment to check your eligibility.

However, if you are facing eviction, he said to call Eviction Legal Services Program at (520)724-3357.

