Lightning causes tree fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire caused by lightning Tuesday afternoon, May 16.

TFD says lightning ignited a palm tree at the Algeria Apartments in the 500 block of West Prince.

Fire crews say the fire caused minor damage to the exterior of one of the buildings, but no one was hurt.

TFD says crews quickly contained the fire to keep it from spreading.

No one was displaced.

