OVPD searching for missing vulnerable man in Oro Valley

OVPD: Missing vulnerable man in Oro Valley(Oro Valley Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing vulnerable man in Oro Valley.

OVPD is looking for 76-year-old Mario Javier, a Hispanic male.

He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′08 and 190lbs.

OVPD said he was last seen today at 3 p.m. in the 9700 block of Oracle Rd and was wearing grey sweatpants.

If you see Javier, please call 911.

