Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Adult son arrested for stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day

Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on...
Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on Mother’s Day.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is accused of killing his mom on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a residence regarding an unresponsive female on Sunday morning.

KVVU reports that arriving officers located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds in the backyard of the home with medical personnel pronouncing the woman dead.

Investigators said they found that the woman was stabbed multiple times by her son Aaron Cooney, 49.

Cooney was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released by authorities or what led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developer releases renderings of development plans at sight of Foothills Mall
Developer releases plans for former Foothills Mall
John Edwards James
Tucson man found guilty of executing wife, her 2 teen children
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Martin Massengale and Tanisha Massengale face several charges after the incident on Sunday, May...
Complaint: Man allegedly run down, beat with golf club after throwing rock at pair’s van
PCSD: Man likely drunk, speeding before fatal crash near Marana

Latest News

FILE - Disney’s motion to dismiss was the latest twist being played out among the entertainment...
Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Authorities say New Mexico gunman who killed 3 was local high school student; still seek motive
Quadruplets graduate university together