Portions of River Road and La Canada closed due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at River and La Canada.

Northwest Fire crews say there are three patients, one with serious injuries.

NFD says westbound River at La Canada is shut down.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.