Portions of River Road and La Canada closed due to crash

Crash at River and La Canada.
Crash at River and La Canada.(Northwest Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at River and La Canada.

Northwest Fire crews say there are three patients, one with serious injuries.

NFD says westbound River at La Canada is shut down.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

