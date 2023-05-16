Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Scottsdale man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in cornfield

Antoine Suggs, 39, testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were...
Antoine Suggs, 39, testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him.(Minnesota Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 103 years in prison.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Judge JaPaul Harris on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, to consecutive sentences for the killings of Jasmine Sturm, 30; her brother, Matthew Pettus, 26; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35; and her friend, Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30. Sturm, Pettus and Foreman were from St. Paul, Minnesota. Flug-Presley was from Stillwater, Minnesota.

Suggs was convicted in April of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths. He testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him. Prosecutors said his motive was unclear but that Suggs meant to kill the victims after a night of drinking in St. Paul.

Suggs’ father, Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to helping his son hide the victims’ bodies at a Wisconsin cornfield about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

Suggs told the judge on Monday that he was wrongfully convicted. Harris responded that Suggs showed no remorse or sympathy and “cast blame on others.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Developer releases renderings of development plans at sight of Foothills Mall
Developer releases plans for former Foothills Mall
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or...
Tucson police looking for drive-by shooting suspect
Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
WATCH NOW: 13 News’ digital-only 12 p.m. newscast
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Key Trump attorney departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
PCSD reminds riders about OHV safety laws
PCSD reminds riders about OHV safety laws