Tucson Fire controls second-story apartment fire.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Fire crews have controlled a second-story apartment fire at in the 500 block of W. Prince Road on Monday, 15.

Crews said no injuries were reported.

Tucson Fire advises drivers to avoid the area and that traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.