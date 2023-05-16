Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Fire controls second-story apartment fire

Tucson Fire controls second-story apartment fire.
Tucson Fire controls second-story apartment fire.(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Fire crews have controlled a second-story apartment fire at in the 500 block of W. Prince Road on Monday, 15.

Crews said no injuries were reported.

Tucson Fire advises drivers to avoid the area and that traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
UPDATE: Authorities investigating shooting near Hermans, Wilmot
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
John Edwards James
Tucson man found guilty of executing wife, her 2 teen children
Several power lines down at Aviation Parkway and 34th street.
UPDATE: Aviation Parkway reopens after downed power lines

Latest News

Three people were killed and at least seven people were injured Monday in a New Mexico mass...
Police: 3 people killed, at least 7 injured in New Mexico shooting
DPS looking for missing man in Pima County
DPS looking for missing man in Pima County
MQ-9 drone
CBP: Predator drone crashes in Sierra Vista, near Elgin
PCSD: Man likely drunk, speeding before fatal crash near Marana