Tucson Police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department needs the public’s help to find a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on the evening of April 28th near South Interstate 19 Frontage Road and West Valencia Road.

Police say there was a verbal confrontation between the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle as the victim was leaving a gas station near the I-19 Frontage Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a beige SUV, followed and pulled alongside victim’s vehicle near the I-19 overpass. That’s when police say an occupant from the suspect SUV fired one round.

A juvenile teen passenger was hit in the neck and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are hoping someone can identify the suspects or vehicle.

The driver is described as a heavy-set male in his 20s with curly hair and was wearing a red shirt.

The passenger had long hair with a thin build.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007 - 2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with chrome rims and, most distinctly, a black driver side front quarter panel.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and call 88-CRIME, where you can share information anonymously.

