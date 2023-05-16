Tucson Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are on the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle crash near First Avenue and Glenn.

Officers say an adult male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They say the other vehicle remained on the scene.

Police said 1st from Glenn to Blacklidge was blocked due to the crash.

