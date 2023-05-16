Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

VIDEO: Military father surprises daughter at UNLV graduation

Military dad surprises daughter at UNLV graduation.
Military dad surprises daughter at UNLV graduation.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There was a big surprise for one UNLV student at her graduation ceremony on Friday.

FOX5 photojournalist Kirk McLemore was there to capture the moment her father -- a military man -- came to congratulate her.

UNLV said no one in the family knew the father was surprising his daughter until they saw him on stage.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Edwards James
Tucson man found guilty of executing wife, her 2 teen children
Developer releases renderings of development plans at sight of Foothills Mall
Developer releases plans for former Foothills Mall
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
PCSD: Man likely drunk, speeding before fatal crash near Marana

Latest News

Crash at River and La Canada.
UPDATE: Portions of River Road and La Canada closed due to crash
Rillito Racetrack announces no horse breakdowns during 2022 season, thanks to new StrideSAFE...
Rillito Racetrack announces no horse breakdowns during 2022 season, thanks to new StrideSAFE program.
Rillito Racetrack announces no horse breakdowns during 2022 season, thanks to new StrideSAFE...
Rillito Racetrack announces no horse breakdowns during 2022 season, thanks to new StrideSAFE program
An Oro Valley police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Oracle Road on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Injured Oro Valley police officer needs another surgery before return to duty