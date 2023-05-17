Arizona border is quiet as no surge materializes, but concern remains

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In an update given to the Pima County Board of Supervisors summarizing the events since the controversial Title 42 health emergency was lifted on May 11, it seems things have gone as well as could be expected.

County officials were told as far as the numbers go, it has likely established a new normal. Whereas a few weeks ago, the County and Catholic Community Services could expect between 500 and 700 asylum seekers a day, it now appears it will be about 1,400 a day.

It could go up or down a bit depending on how things go at the border and the impact of the Biden Administration’s new policies.

One of those policies would prohibit those who cross illegally from applying for asylum for five years.

But the surge that many expected never materialized, although the numbers did increase. The Casa Alitas Welcoming Center on Drexel processed 1,600 migrants the day before Title 42 expired.

One of the things which helped Pima County is that Maricopa County stepped up and began processing migrants at a shelter there.

“They’ve been taking 200 to 250 individuals every day,” Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the board. “I believe we now have a system where if people are picked up at Douglas, Naco, Nogales, they will be transported back into the Phoenix area for sheltering.”

That overflow valve has prevented what could be a potentially serious situation in the Tucson shelter. Without space, the border patrol would be required to drop the migrants at the bus station or elsewhere. Those are known as street releases. “What we’re focused on right now is what we do in this community to keep the community safe,” Lesher said. “I will tell you that we have avoided street release every day.”

One way that was done is the shelter doubled its size just days before May 11, when Title 42 expired.

“We’ve got about nine buses each day providing transportation, we’ve added some staffing, they’ll be here as long at they can until probably June first when hurricane season begins,” Lesher told the board. “We were on planning calls yesterday with the governor’s office on additional funding.”

That would be additional funding on top of the $29 million the federal government has provided for the operation, which is one reason it has, thus far, run as smoothly as it has. “This is a federal issue but the responsibility where people are going to be street released into our Pima County community is our responsibility,” Board Chair Adelita Grijalva said as the update concluded. “And so it is important that we provide a safe pathway not just for the asylum seekers but for the community at large.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.