Cochise County Search and Rescue responds to missing hiker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Cochise County Search and Rescue team got an early morning call to find a missing hiker Wednesday, May 17.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the man reported going for a hike and losing his way in the dark.
DPS Air Ranger 2 arrived to help locate the man in the Huachuca Mountains.
By the time, they could conduct a hoist operation, Cochise County says they could not find the man.
A member of the Search and Rescue found the man walking down Ash Canyon.
