Cochise County Search and Rescue responds to missing hiker

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Cochise County Search and Rescue team got an early morning call to find a missing hiker Wednesday, May 17.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the man reported going for a hike and losing his way in the dark.

DPS Air Ranger 2 arrived to help locate the man in the Huachuca Mountains.

By the time, they could conduct a hoist operation, Cochise County says they could not find the man.

A member of the Search and Rescue found the man walking down Ash Canyon.

