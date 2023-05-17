Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County Search and Rescue responds to missing hiker

Cochise County Search and Rescue responds to missing hiker
Cochise County Search and Rescue responds to missing hiker(Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Cochise County Search and Rescue team got an early morning call to find a missing hiker Wednesday, May 17.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the man reported going for a hike and losing his way in the dark.

DPS Air Ranger 2 arrived to help locate the man in the Huachuca Mountains.

By the time, they could conduct a hoist operation, Cochise County says they could not find the man.

A member of the Search and Rescue found the man walking down Ash Canyon.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Developer releases renderings of development plans at sight of Foothills Mall
Developer releases plans for former Foothills Mall
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or...
Tucson police looking for drive-by shooting suspect
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure

Latest News

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Road closed due to serious crash in Tucson
crime scene mgn
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after critical incident in Sierra Vista
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects