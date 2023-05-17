Cochise County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after critical incident in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed suspect incident in the area of Camino Segundo and Camino Principal South of Sierra Vista on Wednesday, May 17.

According to CCSO, a male suspect was barricaded in an RV parked at a residence, where shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

The Shelter in Place has been lifted and public safety vehicles will be in the area for a while, said CCSO.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.