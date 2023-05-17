Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

D-backs pitcher Gallen accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson. Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal.

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or...
Tucson police looking for drive-by shooting suspect
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects

Latest News

The Phoenix officer was helped up by Chelsea and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez and tossed the...
Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at D-backs home opener
Arizona Diamondbacks third base coach Matt Williams walks in the dugout before a baseball game...
Ex-Diamondbacks player, coach Matt Williams diagnosed with colon cancer
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) winds up to throw as the pitch clock...
MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day
Cactus League Executive Director, Bridget Binsbacher, says this is just a taste of what could...
Record attendance expected for spring training in Arizona