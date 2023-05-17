Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft investigation.

Deputies responded to the El Camino Del Cerro parking lot near the Sweetwater Trail on April 21 for a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized there. A purse belonging to the vehicle’s owner had been stolen.

Later it was learned that one of her credit cards had been used fraudulently at a grocery store.

If you recognize the suspect vehicle pictured here, call 911 or 88-CRIME. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Surveillance video revealed two suspects who arrived at the store in a black Kia Soul with damage on its front-right corner.

Anyone who has any information about the suspects or the suspects’ vehicle is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME (520) 882-7463.

