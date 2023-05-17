Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders

PCSD reminds riders about OHV safety laws
By Jack Cooper
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There’s a new push for off-highway vehicle riders to prioritize their safety.

That’s the message from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as off-roading becomes more popular.

While there are countless places in southern Arizona to go off-roading, there are some places where it’s illegal. But riders might not be aware and deputies aren’t able to let them all know.

Some requirements:

  • All OHVs or ATVs must have a title and registration.
  • Kids are required to wear helmets.
  • Everyone must wear eye protection.
  • An OHV decal must be affixed to the license plate.

Deputies say there are also concerns about riders who don’t stay on the trails and go wherever they want.

“There are people that go out and are unfortunately not considerate of others or the environment. Going off the trails causes damage to the environment and sometimes it takes years to recover from that,” Virgina Howard with the community engagement team at PCSD said. “And sometimes land management has to close down those areas, so that prevents people from riding there any longer.”

Another issue the department is seeing is more people illegally driving on private property. Riders can go on Arizona State Trust Land if they have the right paperwork and they can also be on trails in state parks.

For a list of places to go off-roading, you can check out the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website here.

