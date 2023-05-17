Advertise
Road closed due to serious crash in Tucson

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area of West Irvington Road and South Cholla Boulevard.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a serious crash.

PCSD says West Irvington Road is closed in both directions between Mission and San Joaquin.

Drivers are asked to find another route and to watch out for stopped traffic in the area.

