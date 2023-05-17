Advertise
Tucson and Cochise County voters go to the polls

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, the City of Tucson is holding a special election to decide on Proposition 412, which is a new franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power.

If passed, TEP will get a new 25-year deal with the City of Tucson and customers would see a three-quarter of a percent fee to their monthly electric bills. TEP said the money would help with maintenance and facilities as well as the construction of underground transmission lines.

If it fails, the city would have to work out another deal before the current agreement expires in 2026.

Click below to see the current results.

Election results for Proposition 412

In Cochise County, voters are casting ballots by mail for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the construction and maintenance of a new jail to replace the aging facility in Bisbee.

Click below to see the current results.

Cochise County Jail District Results

