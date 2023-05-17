Unofficial results show Tempe voters rejecting Coyotes entertainment district and arena

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The unofficial results are in — and Tempe voters are rejecting the proposed Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion entertainment district and arena. Results coming in at 8 p.m. showed Propositions 301 and 302 had 56% of voters saying “no,” while Proposition 303 had a 57% “no” vote. Just over 29,000 ballots have been counted so far, and 4,000 Tempe ballots and 200 in Carefree are still left to be processed.

The Coyotes released a statement following the results, thanking those who voted yes and said the future of the team is to be determined.

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. So many community leaders stepped up and became our advocates and for that we are truly grateful. We also wish to thank the countless volunteers who worked so hard to try and make the Tempe Entertainment District a reality and the Tempe City Council for their support as well. While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to all those who volunteered their time and talent. What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

The City of Tempe also released a statement, thanking voters and saying it’s time to move forward following the decision. “Tempe voters have spoken and we respect their voices. Our unanimous vote in November 2022 to move the Tempe Entertainment District forward, after months of due diligence and negotiations, showed our enthusiasm for this project and our belief that it was in the best interests of the community. Enough residents did not share our view and we accept this result,” the statement read. “The Arizona Coyotes have been good partners in this effort. We believe Alex Meruelo, Xavier Gutierrez and the whole organization have put forward their best for our community and for this proposal. We are grateful for the resounding community support from past Mayors and City Councils, from the Tempe Chamber of Commerce, Tempe Tourism, the Black Chamber of Arizona and so many more. It’s time to move forward. Above all, we as Tempe residents are neighbors and friends who can determine where we will go next. This fall we will offer public input opportunities to begin creating a path forward for this important property.”

Tempe 1st, a group against the project, tweeted in support of the rejection and thanked voters. “It’s official. We protected Tempe,” the group tweeted. One voter against the project shared her thoughts about the vote. “I’m really grateful the people came out and make their voices heard. Residents like me were able to turn out and talk to voters and make sure their voices were heard and community members were heard and that everybody got out and voted,” said Hayley Robinson.

The sports complex was proposed to be built on 46 acres of land that are currently used as a landfill near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. However, the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concerns about the residences that would be built as part of the project in the high-noise area under the airport’s flight path. Some of the project was slated to be built less than two miles from the airport runway. Lawyers for Phoenix previously said the two cities signed an agreement in 1994, prohibiting homes from being built under the flight path.

NHL Comissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Tuesday night.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

Supporters say the project would have brought roughly 7,000 jobs. But critics like Tempe business owner Gayle Shanks worry the deal will impact the cost of living. “I have serious concerns of many aspects of this project,” she said. “It’s not going to bring affordable housing which is something we need here in Tempe.” Others worried about the amount of tax breaks the developer is receiving for the arena, but Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the project would be financed through private funds. Developers would pay no property taxes on the buildings for 30 years.

If the arena was built, the Coyotes would finally be able to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona. The franchise shared a downtown Phoenix arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996 then moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003. But the Coyotes’ had a troubled tenure in the Phoenix suburb. Then-owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid, and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL’s relocation rules.

The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought. A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013 but turmoil surfaced again in 2015 when the city of Glendale backed out of a long-term, multimillion-dollar lease agreement. The Coyotes then leased Gila River Arena on an annual basis until Glendale announced it was terminating the deal after the 2021-22 season.

The franchise found a temporary solution, working out a deal to share Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for three seasons. The Mullett has a capacity of 5,000 and is by far the smallest home arena in the NHL.

The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council voted to begin negotiating on a new entertainment district. The City Council later voted to send the project to a public vote. The Coyotes thought they were in good standing with the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor before a legal filing in March sought to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land-use changes.

