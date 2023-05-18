Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

$3,000 camera accidentally donated returned to Anthem woman

The unidentified couple drove two hours to return the camera to Kelsie Lee.
The unidentified couple drove two hours to return the camera to Kelsie Lee.(Kelsie Lee)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a mostly happy ending for an Anthem woman who thought her $3,000 camera was gone forever. Kelsie Lee says her camera was returned after it was mistakenly donated and sold at a Goodwill store. She said a Prescott Valley couple saw the story on Arizona’s Family and messaged Lee through Instagram. They gave Lee both her camera and SD card. However, the photos on the card were deleted before Lee got the camera back. Some of those were pictures that hadn’t been backed up, including a photo of her and her dad. But she says the couple drove two hours from Prescott Valley to return the camera. She gave the pair a $600 reward for returning her camera.

The camera originally went missing when Lee said she left it in a box in her mom’s car. The box also had stuff that was set to be donated. On Monday, her mother dropped the box off at a Goodwill store. Within five hours of it arriving at the store and hitting the shelf, it was sold. Lee then took to social media, begging for the camera’s return. It had more than 300,000 views on TikTok and more than 30,000 likes.

A woman’s story of her mom accidentally donating her camera has already reached tens of thousands on social media.

Lee highlights how powerful social media can be in getting the message out and finding the couple.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2015 GM product, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or...
Tucson police looking for drive-by shooting suspect
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina
Light showers are possible Thursday morning, May 18, with showers and storms increasing in the...
ACTION DAY: Showers, storms expected Thursday
Social media and technology could be hurting recent high school graduates' mental health.
Social media, technology among factors hurting the mental health of new graduates
.
Construction worker killed in worksite crash on I-10 in Phoenix
Jesus Raul Delgado Pacheco, 40, was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of...
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after critical incident in Sierra Vista