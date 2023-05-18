ACTION DAY: Showers, storms expected Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Thursday, May 18, because of showers and storms in the forecast.

Light showers are possible Thursday morning with showers and storms increasing in the afternoon and evening. Storms can bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

THURSDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

