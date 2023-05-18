Arizona fire crews testing new ‘DropBlocks’ fire tracking technology

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is one of the first agencies in the country to try a new communication system called DropBlocks. It relies on GPS satellite technology to provide real-time location information to better help wildfire crews fight fires.

This new DropBlocks system connects crews more accurately and faster, especially in areas with poor cell and internet service. “This is a really big step in the right direction,” Juliann Ashcraft said.

It’s been almost ten years since Juliann lost her husband, Andrew, in the Yarnell Hill Fire — a decade of questions. But now, Ashcraft believes the new DropBlocks communication system will finally provide much-needed answers regarding safely fighting wildfires in Arizona. “If the people will incorporate this technology, this type of tragedy will not have to happen again in the future,” Ashcraft said.

Six of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s 12 fire crews got the DropBlocks satellite GPS technology a few months ago. Department Fire Management Officer John Truett says he’s already seen a noticeable difference from the days of relying on radio and cell service. “If we have multiple fires going on, at least now we can pull up a map,” Truett said. “We know where all of our crews are at, we know where the closest resources are at, so we can pull them over to that highest priority fire.”

Truett says it hasn’t always been possible for crews to communicate in rural, isolated, or covered areas. “We don’t have to be restricted by canopy or terrain,” he said. “That’s the advantage of the new DropBlocks RoGo company.”

Right now, DropBlocks allows crews to use a battery-powered magnetic antenna to communicate the exact locations of a given fire crew and what type of fire conditions those locations have. Truett hopes that moving forward, new versions of the DropBlocks technology will allow crews to message each other in real time. “We’re very optimistic that they’ll have the ability to do that,” he said. “When we do have that incident where the fire environment changes rapidly on us, we know where our folks are at and we can communicate that with them.”

Ashcraft also knows improvements can be made. But knowing future Hot Shots will have this equipment available makes her confident the DropBlocks technology will be a gamechanger for years to come. “It means a lot to those of us who have walked the shoes of those who may not have to next time because this was available to them,” she said.

