Catalina Sky Survey needs your help in identifying asteroids

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby, the Catalina Sky Survey may be for you.

Thanks to the new program, astronomers are looking for your help in identifying asteroids and you can do it all from the comfort of your own home!

“We need help deciding for all of these little detections our computer has picked out. Is this a real asteroid? Or is this a false detection?” Carson Fuls, Senior Operations Engineer for the Catalina Sky Survey, said.

All you need is your phone or a computer to step up to the task. Fuls and his team are looking for people to visit this website, Zooniverse.org, to help identify asteroids.

“Now, we’re taking all of those that have not had a chance to be reviewed and putting them up for the public to make a decision,” Fuls said.

Fuls also noted that his team observes Mount Lemmon every clear night there is here in Southern Arizona. That’s where these images come from. From there, their systems identify images that may contain asteroids. But there’s too much to go through.

“If enough people say ‘Yes, I think this is a real object!’ then it will show up for us to review later that day or the next day,” he said.

He added that anyone can be up to the task of looking for an asteroid. All you have to do is answer a yes or no question and then Fuls and his team will take it from there.

Fuls said this program has already seen success. After just a couple of days, the team has identified three new asteroids.

