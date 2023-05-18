City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Your tax dollars are being pout to work as Tucson crews have begun a series of neighborhood street improvement projects under Proposition 411.

In 2022, voters approved the half-cent sales tax extension to improve local roads.

“It’s a 10-year historic investment in our residential roads,” said Regina Romero, Tucson Mayor.

It’s been exactly one year since Tucson voters approved Proposition 411 and Tucsonans stepped up to decide just where those improvements will happen. An oversight commission hand-picked where the first round of money will be allocated.

The first project started at Blacklidge Drive Bicycle Boulevard. It will include enhanced street crossings at Stone Ave., 1st Ave., Country Club and Alvernon, as well as improved signage, pavement markings and landscaping to enhance the walking and biking environment.

Residents like Nathaniel Allen says it’s well overdue.

“It’s mostly like roads just being bumpy, a little rough on the ride kind of, damaging to some shocks for sure,” said Allen.

Ward 3 Council Member, Kevin Dahl, says these new improvements will connect five parks and four schools, costing more than $1.8 million.

“Making it easier for people to get around town without relying on a car. It’s not only great for those driving cars like me. Less people in front of me, less people that might hit me, but it’s also a key to our climate change future,” said Dahl.

Mayor Romero says these residential improvements will help reduce the number of crashes on our streets.

“$600 plus million will go to repaving residential roads in the entire city of Tucson, whatever work they need. Then $150 million will go to pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements in our city. We are seeing way too many people die on our streets that are either walking or cycling,” said Romero.

James DeGrood, Executive Management Advisor for the City Manager’s Office said it will also upgrade the appearance of Tucson for years to come.

“There’s no question that road surface conditions contribute to the safety of our roads. One of the things we’re looking at is trying to upgrade the overall conditions of our community. Prop 411, we’re so grateful that the voters supported the Mayor and Council in making that decision to invest in our city streets. The other traditional methods we’ve had available to us in the past just aren’t sufficient to cover the amount of work we have to do,” said DeGrood.

