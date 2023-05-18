Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of a standoff in Wilcox

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a standoff in the area of the 3200 block of Los Hoyos Lane in Willcox for reports of shots fired from a vehicle/ RV.

According to CCSO, a man reportedly shot at someone and is now possibly barricaded.

Deputies say there are currently no injuries reported. The SWAT team is at the scene.

Authorities have advised people to avoid the area until further notice, as multiple agencies and assets are attempting to make contact with a suspect.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

