DPS investigating crash near Oracle

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday evening, May 17, at SR-77/MP 93 near Oracle.

DPS says injuries are unknown at this time and the road is currently blocked.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

