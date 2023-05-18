DPS investigating crash near Oracle.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday evening, May 17, at SR-77/MP 93 near Oracle.

DPS says injuries are unknown at this time and the road is currently blocked.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

