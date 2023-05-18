Advertise
Fentanyl from over the border continues to be an increasing problem

Pima County saw largest number of fentanyl overdoses over the past two years
By Emilee Miranda
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -While much of the attention at the border has been on Title 42, there is another increasing problem, fentanyl.

The Pima County Health Department said in 2021 and 2022, they saw the largest number of fentanyl overdoses.

“In Pima County, fentanyl still remains the number one cause of all of our fatal and non-fatal overdoses here locally. It’s been that way for several years, and it had been increasing year after year since 2017,” said Mark Person, program manager of the community mental health and addictions unit for the Pima County Health Department.

In the past three days, more than 1.6 million fentanyl pills have been seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection from the ports of entry in Nogales.

And while the number of overdoses in the County remains low right now, the amount of fentanyl being captured by CBP could be an indicator of what is to come.

“The relationship that we’ve seen is when those numbers at the border increase, so do our overdose deaths,” said Person. “But what that really is an indicator of is that the cartels and the people smuggling these drugs are doing more of it in that period of time. So, they’re getting more through.”

Most of the fentanyl making its way onto the streets is coming from over the border.

“But the majority of it would come through the Tucson ports of entry. So that could be mostly Nogales but also over in the Ajo region as well,” said Person.

Person added that Pima County is in a prime location for it to be distributed.

“We’re a natural stopping point before you know Maricopa County and then across the nation,” said Person. “There are multiple points of entry in the country. But for us, where we are, because we’re situated so close to the border, that’s where the majority of the supply is coming from at this point.”

The two main types of fentanyl that the county sees are pills with the M-30 marking and powder form. This makes it easy to smuggle and sell.

“It’s the cheapest drug out there. It is less than a $1 a pill. It’s the most potent opioid on the streets,” said Person. “It’s highly accessible because you can conceal it, they’re small, you can keep them in your glove box, your pocket, anywhere.”

Adding to the problem, fentanyl is highly addictive and severe withdrawal symptoms make it more difficult to treat than other drugs.

“What happens is that fentanyl has 30 different analogs. So it’s really difficult to figure out which fentanyl they took with which particular analog so it works on the brain very differently,” said Alex Fernandez, senior director of addiction services at CODAC.

Experts add that if any individual develops a fentanyl use disorder it is important that they seek out treatment. If any individual does overdose, it is important that they seek immediate medical treatment.

