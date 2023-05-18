Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - First Alert Day Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Light showers are possible Thursday morning, though a greater coverage of showers and storms returns for the afternoon and evening. Any storm that fires up can pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning. Additional cloud coverage will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler compared to the past several days.

Friday’s rain chance shifts northward with much drier weather moving in this weekend. Highs warm into the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with upper 90s next week.

THURSDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

