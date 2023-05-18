List of Southern Arizona high school graduations
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the schedule for the graduation ceremonies at high schools across Southern Arizona:
Tucson Unified School District
Wednesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Innovation Tech High School
Palo Verde high school
Tucson High School
Sabino High School
University High School (Kino Stadium)
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Catalina High School/COLE
Cholla High School
Pueblo High School
Rincon High School
Sahuaro High School
Santa Rita High School
Vail Unified School District
Andrada High School
Friday, May 19 | 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85748
Cienega High School
Saturday, May 20 | 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Kino Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713
Pantano High School
Monday, May 22 | 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747
Vail Academy and High School
Tuesday, May 23 | 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747
Vail Innovation Center
Wednesday, May 24 | 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747
Mica Mountain High School
Thursday, May 25, from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747
Marana Unified School District
Mountain View High School
Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m.
Mountain View High School Wayne Jones Field Livestream Link
Total number of graduates: 393
Valedictorian: Rachel Pixley
Marana High School
Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.
Marana High School Football Field Livestream Link
Total number of graduates: 468
Valedictorian: Katherine North-Morris
MCAT High School
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Marana Middle School Auditorium Livestream Link
Total number of graduates: 98
Sunnyside Unified School District
Desert View High School
Wednesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Star Academic High School
Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 pm
Sunnyside High School
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Amphitheater Public School District
Iron Ridge High School
Wednesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m.
Amphi High School
Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m.
Sahuarita Unified School District
Sahuarita High School
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Walden Grove High School
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Flowing Wells Unified School District
Flowing Wells High School
Wednesday, May 24,
Sentinel Peak High School
Monday, May 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Catalina Foothills School District
Catalina Foothills High School
Thursday, May 25, from 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista Unified School District
Buena High School
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Tanque Verde Unified School District
Tanque Verde High School
Tuesday, May 23, from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Bisbee Unified School District
Bisbee High School
Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Tombstone Unified School District
Tombstone High School
Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m.
Benson Unified School District
Benson High School
Friday, May 19 at 7:15 p.m.
Douglas Unified School District
Douglas High School
Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Willcox Unified School District
Wilcox High School
Thursday, May 25, at 7:00 p.m.
