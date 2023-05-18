List of Southern Arizona high school graduations.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the schedule for the graduation ceremonies at high schools across Southern Arizona:

Tucson Unified School District

Wednesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Innovation Tech High School

Palo Verde high school

Tucson High School

Sabino High School

University High School (Kino Stadium)

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Catalina High School/COLE

Cholla High School

Pueblo High School

Rincon High School

Sahuaro High School

Santa Rita High School

Vail Unified School District

Andrada High School

Friday, May 19 | 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85748

Cienega High School

Saturday, May 20 | 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Kino Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713

Pantano High School

Monday, May 22 | 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747

Vail Academy and High School

Tuesday, May 23 | 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747

Vail Innovation Center

Wednesday, May 24 | 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson, AZ 85747

Mica Mountain High School

Thursday, May 25, from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747

Marana Unified School District

Mountain View High School

Tuesday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Mountain View High School Wayne Jones Field Livestream Link

Total number of graduates: 393

Valedictorian: Rachel Pixley

Marana High School

Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Marana High School Football Field Livestream Link

Total number of graduates: 468

Valedictorian: Katherine North-Morris

MCAT High School

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Marana Middle School Auditorium Livestream Link

Total number of graduates: 98

Sunnyside Unified School District

Desert View High School

Wednesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Star Academic High School

Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 pm

Sunnyside High School

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Amphitheater Public School District

Iron Ridge High School

Wednesday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m.

Amphi High School

Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Sahuarita Unified School District

Sahuarita High School

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Walden Grove High School

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Flowing Wells Unified School District

Flowing Wells High School

Wednesday, May 24,

Sentinel Peak High School

Monday, May 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Catalina Foothills School District

Catalina Foothills High School

Thursday, May 25, from 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista Unified School District

Buena High School

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Tanque Verde Unified School District

Tanque Verde High School

Tuesday, May 23, from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Bisbee Unified School District

Bisbee High School

Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Tombstone Unified School District

Tombstone High School

Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Benson Unified School District

Benson High School

Friday, May 19 at 7:15 p.m.

Douglas Unified School District

Douglas High School

Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Willcox Unified School District

Wilcox High School

Thursday, May 25, at 7:00 p.m.

