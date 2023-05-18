Advertise
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Pima County

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a passenger car earlier this week.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Tuesday, May 16 about 6:30 p.m. near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, who they identified as 24-year-old Brandon Castelhano, suffered life-threatening injuries and died the next day.

Deputies identified the driver of the car as 36-year-old Elizabeth Manuel who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

