Motorcyclist dies after crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a passenger car earlier this week.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Tuesday, May 16 about 6:30 p.m. near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, who they identified as 24-year-old Brandon Castelhano, suffered life-threatening injuries and died the next day.

Deputies identified the driver of the car as 36-year-old Elizabeth Manuel who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

