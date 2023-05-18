Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘My motto is every child is a winner’: Camilla teacher retires after over 7 decade career

“I never say a child can’t learn. I find out how they learn. I don’t give up.”
By Lenah Allen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on Thursday — also her 95th birthday.

Grace Adkins got all the love and support from former and current students and her co-workers.

“Well, it’s been a great life. Indeed and with people that are learning,” Adkins said.

With a career 75 years strong, Adkins said she’s blessed to know she’s made a difference in education.

“My motto is every child is a winner. And they don’t mind getting help,” Adkins said.

Born on May 18, 1928, in Doerun, Adkins grew up inspired by her mom, also a teacher. Adkins started teaching at a young age while she was still in the 11th grade. After graduating valedictorian, she went off to college for a year. But came back home after learning there was a teacher shortage — quickly learning how to cater to each of her students.

“I never say a child can’t learn. I find out how they learn. I don’t give up,” Adkins said.

And not giving up has helped her touch so many students’ lives.

“She really truly wants to change students’ lives and she did. She changed my life,” Meghan Singleton, a former student, said.

Throughout her 75 years of teaching, she’s taught thousands of students at all grade levels at not only Westwood but also Deerfield Academy in Albany where she taught for some time.

Even though she’s retiring, her influence will be felt by students through her learning lab, which she established in 1982.

“It’s just rewarding, to be able to help children grow in that field and become confident in what they can do,” Adkins said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson
Detectives are hoping someone can identify the second suspect, who had long hair and a thin...
UPDATE: Suspect in drive-by shooting facing charges
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Pima Community College graduation ceremony returns to TCC Arena
TAA Board Chair Keri Silvyn joined Bewley in making remarks to those in attendance on Thursday,...
Tucson International Airport amplifies indigenous voices with gallery dedicated to native artists
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas as agency struggles with overcrowding
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters