Portions of Picture Rocks Road closed due to crash
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a crash investigation on Wednesday, May 17.
Deputies say W. Picture Rocks RD is closed between N. Wade RD and W. Golden Gate RD.
PCSD says to please plan on utilizing an alternate route while deputies conduct their investigation.
