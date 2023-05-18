Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson
Detectives are hoping someone can identify the second suspect, who had long hair and a thin...
UPDATE: Suspect in drive-by shooting facing charges
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Kentucky police are searching for escaped inmate Norman K. Wolfe. Police say Wolfe has charges...
Kentucky police search for escaped inmate who briefly kidnapped 2 people
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness