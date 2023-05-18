Tucson voters reject Proposition 412, what’s next for TEP franchise plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson officials and Tucson Electric Power will need to work out a new deal after voters reject a franchise agreement.

Joseph Barrios, Spokesperson with TEP, said it will still work to meet the city’s energy needs, including work on a new power transmission line, but it also wants a new franchise agreement with the city before the current one ends in 2026.

“We’re disappointed. We thought it was a good proposal that considered the interests of many parties in our community. It provided an opportunity for us to build a critical infrastructure project,” said Barrios.

Unofficial results show voters struck down Proposition 412 by about 6,600 votes.

It would have added a .75% fee to power bills to fix what TEP calls “essential substations and field equipment.”

Dave Smith, Chairman of the Pima County Republican Party, said it doesn’t shock him that the proposition was voted down.

“I think 412 failed in Tucson because partly it wasn’t well explained to anybody, much less it’s not even a partisan issue,” said Smith.

The 25-year franchise agreement between TEP and the city would’ve charged customers about an extra .93 cents per month to pay for a nearly four-mile underground utility line that would run along Campbell Avenue.

The plan would’ve raised about $5 million a year and taken about ten years to pay for the underground line work. The remaining funds would’ve gone towards the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Smith said the agreement was about much more than just infrastructure.

“That’s part of it, the problem is, right in the middle of all this inflation, it’s going to cost you more. It’s going to restrict your choices long term and it’s going to create a monopoly. A lot of people are like wait, why is it the city with this big business and how is it going to impact small businesses?” said Smith.

TEP’s current voter-approved franchise agreement doesn’t expire until April 2026. 13 News asked TEP why they rushed to get the proposition on the ballot three years ahead of schedule.

“From the very beginning, It’s as simple as we identified a need to make this very important improvement to our energy grid, and all along the way we’ve been driven to try to get that in place as soon as possible,” said Barrios.

Some voters believed TEP rushed to the ballot to gain some cash to pay for the undergrounding of the utilities.

For the first ten years, 90% of the money raised would fund the undergrounding and 10% would go towards the climate action plan. Some say a 50/50 split would make more sense.

“It did appear to be very rushed legislation. For instance, there’s an election coming up this November. Why wasn’t it presented for that, so it could be fully explained? It was hurry, hurry, hurry,” said Smith.

Initially, TEP wanted to have that project in place before this Summer.

TEP will now have to make improvements to old lower voltage systems in the meantime to maintain reliability.

“We’ll take a look at the two substations we’re looking to interconnect, we’ll engage the community, we’ll revisit some of the options that we looked at before or maybe look for new options to try to determine where and how can we locate this line so that we have it in service within about four years from now,” said Barrios.

