Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Brittney Griner set to return to the court as new Phoenix Mercury season kicks off

This comes after Griner spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison
Brittney Griner is back for the new Phoenix Mercury season after being released from a prison...
Brittney Griner is back for the new Phoenix Mercury season after being released from a prison in Russia.(Arizona's Family)
By Whitney Clark
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an exciting weekend for Phoenix Mercury fans! The team kicks off a new season in Los Angeles on Friday, which will be followed by the regular season home opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Footprint Center. For Brittney Griner, it will be the first regular season game at home in more than 600 days as Mercury faces off against the Chicago Sky.

At a media briefing this week, head coach Vanessa Nygaard said at this point the players are sick of training camp, they are sick of practicing and they are ready to play for real. Nygaard was also asked about Griner’s readiness level. She thinks we’ll know once the team begins regular season play. Griner is still physically and mentally recovering from detainment after she was held in a Russian prison for nearly 10 months, then freed in a prisoner swap.

READ MORE: Brittney Griner plays first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia

As a coach, Nygaard says there’s no roadmap for this. “It’s a miracle that she’s back,” Nygaard said. “But also her personal resilience and toughness to be out here doing this and playing basketball, which I believe is the hardest game to play in the world. Because we know as you go through things, it’s not easy every day after something like that that she went through.”

One change fans will notice this year is the Mercury is partnering with the campaign Bring Our Families Home to shed light on those who are wrongfully detained. At home games, the team will have letter writing stations so fans can send messages to those detained as well as lawmakers.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are still available. The Mercury says it has “experienced the team’s earliest lower-level sellout since the late 1990s.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
It mainly impacts those living along the Finger Rock Wash.
Several homeowners opt to sell in Catalina Foothills neighborhood, amid flooding risks
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters.
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters

Latest News

Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
File -- The Coyotes submitted a bid to buy a tract of land in Tempe and the Tempe City Council...
Coyotes to play at Mullett Arena next season, remain ‘committed’ to Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
D-backs pitcher Gallen accidentally kills bird with pregame throw