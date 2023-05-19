City of Nogales works to combat fentanyl overdoses

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Both Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Sonora, are actively working to combat the problem of fentanyl overdoses.

“It’s not being produced in the US, it’s unfortunately being consumed a lot in the US. We’re just fighting, working together, both to stop it from entering the US. And in Mexico stop it from being distributed,” said Mayor of Nogales Jorge Maldonado.

US Customs and Border Protection has seized more than 1.6 million fentanyl pills from the ports of entry in Nogales in just the past four days.

But that is just a fraction of what they have seen this year.

“Our port in Nogales has confiscated the most fentanyl. The last number I heard was last week of 31 million pills. Both California and Texas between both of them have only confiscated 14 million pills,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado says they have been actively working to combat fentanyl overdoses and keep fatal overdoses from occurring.

“Both Sonora, Mexico and us, we’re all working on not having the drug here. If we have it, and we have these issues like, overdose and all that, we’re using the Narcan to hopefully save some lives,” said Maldonado.

Both cities are currently working with the organization Circles of Peace. This group has donated more than 500 Narcan shots to both cities.

“They’ve been donating that injection, both to the city, to police departments, I actually was in Nogales, Sonora, on Tuesday at a function where they were donating dosage to various entities, even hospitals in Mexico, to try to combat the fentanyl issues,” said Maldonado.

Narcan can play a critical role in helping someone suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

“Narcan is really going to be a game changer. It’s really a lifesaver,” said Alex Fernandez, senior director of addiction services at CODAC.

It can play such a critical role that Maldonado has incorporated a “how to” lesson into his CPR courses.

“It’s not just a CPR course, it’s knowing how to use the machines, it’s know how to know how to give these, like canned shots to any overdose people,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado added that the city is also working on educating young people, which is key in fighting this battle.

“We have the DARE program in our schools. Our officials talk to the schools and the youth. So we’ve been working hard on getting the word out to the youth on trying to stay away from these drugs,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado also said it is important that everyone, especially young people, stay away from this drug.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.