FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After record-breaking rainfall Thursday, southern Arizona will transition into a drier weather pattern this weekend. There will still be enough lingering moisture Friday for an isolated storm chance during the heat of the day but coverage will be much lower compared to Thursday. Storm coverage this weekend pushes to our north, over the White Mountains, as southwesterly flow returns to the region. Drier and warmer conditions take us into next week with highs climbing into the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High around 90°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Stray storm possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Stray storm possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

