Guests announced for Tucson Comic-Con

(KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dates and guests have been announced for the 14th annual Tucson Comic-Con.

The event runs September 1-3 at the Tucson Convention Center.

The following guests are also scheduled to make an appearance:

Larry Welz is a renowned underground comic artist and creator of the iconic “Cherry” series and will be honored for his groundbreaking contributions to the world of comics.

Ryan Cody is a colorist and comic artist with recent credits that include coloring “Justice League vs The Legion of Superheroes” at DC Comics and Family Tree at Image Comics.

Michael and Jennifer Biehn are known for their talents on the big and small screen. Michael Connell Biehn is known for his roles in blockbuster movies such as “The Terminator,” “Aliens,” “Tombstone,” and his recent appearance in “The Mandalorian.” Jennifer Blanc-Biehn is best known for her performances in hit television shows such as “Dark Angel” and “Party of Five.”

Val Hochberg Brazier is a comic artist known for work on the critically acclaimed series “Mystery Babylon.”

Marsheila (Marcy) Rockwell is an award-nominated tie-in writer and poet. Her work includes the novels Marvel Untold: Sisters of Sorcery, SF/H thriller 7 SYKOS, and The Shard Axe series, set in the word of Dungeons & Dragons Online, as well as dozens of short stories, poems, and comic book scripts.

Mark Morales is a highly accomplished inker known for his work on beloved comic book series such as Thor, Daredevil, Batman, X-Men, and Poison Ivy.

Jesse Hernandez has had his artwork featured by Marvel, Star Wars, Warner Bros, DC Comics, Gears of war 4, San Jose Sharks, The Oakland Museum, Rockstar energy drink, Rolling Stone, Fandango, Juxtapoz, X-Box, Playstation, WWE, Run the Jewels, Oakland Athletics, and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

