One dead in shooting involving Border Patrol agents near Ajo.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person is dead after Customs and Border Protection says agents were involved in a shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

CBP confirms agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in the incident, which resulted in the death of an individual.

The incident is now under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with FBI & Tohono O’odham Police investigating as well.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.