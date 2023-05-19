Advertise
PCSD looking for suspicious man

Suspicious male at Brandi Fenton Park.
Suspicious male at Brandi Fenton Park.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify a suspicious man who allegedly exposed himself to the public at Brandi Fenton Park on May 14 and on May 18.

According to PCSD, the male is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male between the ages of 40 to 60 years old and approximately 180 lbs.

He was seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, maroon shorts, black shoes, and a black backpack. The man was also seen in the area riding a beige mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

