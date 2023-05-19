Several homeowners opt to sell in Catalina Foothills neighborhood, amid flooding risks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After decades of being in the wet zone, several residents in a Catalina Foothills neighborhood decided to sell their homes to the county following constant flooding during monsoon.

As we’ve reported, it mainly impacts residents in the Catalina Foothills along the Finger Rock Wash. In early August, flooding was so bad, it forced evacuations.

After identifying several houses in flood-prone areas along Finger Rock Wash, Joe Cuffari, the Program Manager with Regional Flood Control District, said the county was able to purchase seven homes along the wash.

Seven owners decided to sell and already moved out. One woman, who preferred not to be identified, said she’s choosing not to sell because she “has nowhere else to go.”

This was all possible through a program called the Finger Rock Wash FLAP, which stands for Floodprone Land Acquisition Program. Last year, the program was only given $1 million dollars to help the impacted properties.

“$1 million dollars does not go far in the Catalina Foothills. Our Board of Supervisors have granted additional funds to the FLAP program,” Cuffari said.

Those funds equated to $3.7 million dollars with plans to possibly purchase more homes next year. One structure was sold for $1,316,100. That was well over the original $1 million dollar budget.

Along with that, the Pima County Flood Control District is also working on the neighborhood as a whole.

The goal is to widen the culvert to help water flow under the street, rather than through it.

Following this year’s monsoon, crews will begin to demolish all of the newly-sold houses along Havasu road to help restore the wash.

