Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Study: Arizona ranked 8th as state with worst drivers

See where Arizona ranks as state's with the worst drivers.
See where Arizona ranks as state's with the worst drivers.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone has run into terrible drivers on the road, but Arizona cracks the Top 10 as the state with the worst. According to a Forbes study, the Grand Canyon State comes in at eighth compared to all others regarding bad driving.

Forbes compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. using six metrics related to dangerous driving behavior. The study found for every 100,000 drivers in Arizona, nearly 11 drunk drivers are involved in deadly car crashes. In addition, 1.31 deadly collisions involve a distracted driver per 100,000 drivers in the state.

Texas topped the list with the worst drivers, while Washington, D.C. was home to the best. Texas ranked second-worst in the nation for deadly crashes involving a drowsy driver and those involving a wrong-way driver. The Lone Star State also saw per 100,000 drivers, over 17 drunk drivers were involved in deadly collisions. To see the complete study, click here.

List of top 10 states with worst drivers

  1. Texas
  2. Louisiana
  3. Kansas
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Kentucky
  6. New Mexico
  7. Wyoming
  8. Arizona
  9. Montana
  10. South Carolina

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash in Tucson
Detectives are hoping someone can identify the second suspect, who had long hair and a thin...
UPDATE: Suspect in drive-by shooting facing charges
If you recognize the suspects in this photo, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Pima County investigators seek information about theft suspects
Tucson hotel announces plans to close
Tucson hotel announces plans to close

Latest News

The complaint alleges that Sinema “illegally diverted funds” intended for her campaign for...
FEC complaint calls for federal probe of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spending
It mainly impacts those living along the Finger Rock Wash.
Several homeowners opt to sell in Catalina Foothills neighborhood, amid flooding risks
Suspicious male at Brandi Fenton Park.
PCSD looking for suspicious man
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters.
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters